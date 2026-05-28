NHRC releases its report on Gen Z movement

Kathmandu, May 28: The National Human Rights Commission has recommended that the government conduct a detailed investigation into 15 lawmakers of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) for allegedly participating in the Gen Z movement.

The Commission has recommended investigating and taking action against RSP Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane, spokesperson Manish Jha, and secretariat member Hari Dhakal. According to the Commission’s report made public on Wednesday, action has been recommended against Lamichhane, Jha, and Dhakal under Recommendation 14(d) in accordance with Case 15 of the facts and analysis section.

The report further states that the individuals mentioned in Clause No. 30 of the facts and analysis section should be investigated under Recommendation 10 and, if found guilty, be subjected to legal action. The other RSP lawmakers named include Ganesh Karki, Sulav Kharel, Bablu Gupta, Krishna Karki, Toshima Karki, Rajiv Khatri, KP Khanal, Deepak Bohara, Manish Jha, Jwala Sangroula, Purushottam Yadav, Sudhan Gurung, Ashika Tamang, and Hari Dhakal.

The report states that a detailed investigation should be conducted to determine whether these individuals were involved in the incidents that occurred on Bhadra 23 and 24, including the resulting human and material damage; whether their public statements provoked or incited demonstrators, thereby influencing the unrest; whether their actions disrupted public peace and order or encouraged such disturbances; and that the findings should be communicated to the concerned individuals and the general public. The report further emphasizes that any investigation must ensure the individuals’ right to a fair hearing, and that legal action should be taken if they are found guilty.

People’s News Monitoring Service.