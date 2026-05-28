Mt Sagarmatha overcrowding exposes safety crisis

By Our Reporter

The sight of more than 270 climbers reaching the summit of Mount Sagarmatha (Everest) in a single day has brought an old question back into focus: how many people is too many for the world’s highest peak?

Drone images this spring showed a long line of climbers moving between Camp III and Camp IV, almost like a slow procession in extreme conditions. Expedition operators estimated that over 300 people were on the route at the same time. It looked organised on paper, but on the mountain it meant bottlenecks, exhaustion and thin margins for error.

The Nepal side of Everest has seen this pattern before. In 2019, a similar traffic jam near the Hillary Step made global headlines, and at least three climbers died during that summit rush. This year, two Indian climbers also died during descent after reaching the summit, adding to a growing list of seasonal fatalities.

The problem is not new. It sits at the centre of a long unresolved debate: what is Everest’s carrying capacity? Nepal still does not have a fixed answer, and without it, permits continue to be issued without a hard ceiling on climbers.

Officials from the Department of Tourism acknowledge the scale of the challenge. They point out that Everest climbing is squeezed into a very short weather window, often just 10 to 15 days in spring. That means hundreds of climbers, all waiting for the same brief opening, try to push upward at once.

This creates a chain reaction. Bottlenecks slow movement. Slow movement increases time spent in the “death zone.” Fatigue builds up. Oxygen runs low. Small delays turn into life-threatening risks.

Crowding also creates environmental pressure. Waste management becomes harder when more people are concentrated in a narrow route. Icefall crossings get delayed, base camps expand, and human impact spreads across fragile terrain. Everest already carries the reputation, fairly or not, of becoming a “high-altitude dumping ground.”

Safety is the most visible cost. When climbers are forced to wait in line at extreme altitude, the body begins to deteriorate quickly. Experienced climbers like Kami Rita Sherpa have already noted that the mountain feels more crowded than before. That is not a casual observation. It reflects a system stretched close to its limits.

There is also a structural issue behind the scenes. Nepal does not currently enforce strict limits on the number of permits issued for Everest. That gap sits at the centre of the debate. The Supreme Court has already directed the government to regulate climber numbers based on carrying capacity and safety, but implementation remains incomplete.

Without a cap, Everest becomes a volume game. Expeditions plan around weather windows, not around sustainable flow. When the window opens, the entire system moves at once.

The consequences are not limited to safety and environment. Nepal’s mountaineering image is also at stake. Everest is not just a peak; it is a global tourism brand. Overcrowding risks turning it into a symbol of unmanaged adventure tourism rather than elite high-altitude mountaineering.

At the policy level, Nepal has started to respond. A new tourism bill passed by the National Assembly introduces stronger safety rules, insurance requirements, environmental funding, and an attempt to filter climbers by experience. One proposal requires climbers to first summit a 7,000-metre peak before attempting Everest. That would reduce inexperienced traffic, which often contributes to congestion and rescue pressure.

Officials are also reconsidering timing. Climate change has shifted conditions on the mountain, with rivers now forming at higher camps earlier than before. That raises a practical question: should the climbing season move earlier into April instead of compressing everything into May?

Still, rules on paper will not solve the core issue unless enforced with clear limits. The idea of carrying capacity cannot remain a theoretical discussion. It needs numbers, regulation, and coordination with expedition operators who ultimately control traffic flow.

The government faces a balancing act. Everest brings revenue, jobs, and global visibility. But uncontrolled crowds risk long-term damage to all three. A damaged or dangerous Everest does not attract more climbers; it eventually pushes them away.

The path forward is not to close Everest, but to manage it like a fragile high-altitude ecosystem with strict limits. That means setting a scientifically backed climber cap, enforcing staggered summit schedules, strengthening waste control, and prioritising experienced climbers during peak windows.

Everest’s appeal has never been about ease. It has always been about challenge, discipline and respect for nature. If the current crowding trend continues unchecked, the mountain risks losing that identity.

The choice is straightforward but not simple. Nepal can either regulate Everest now or keep reacting to crises that repeat every climbing season.