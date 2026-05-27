Court frees Prasai on general bail

Birgunj, May 27: The Parsa District Court has ordered the release of Durga Prasai, coordinator of the “Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Mega Campaign”, on general bail.

A bench of Judge Gayatri Prasad Regmi issued the order on Tuesday, directing that Prasai be released on ordinary appearance (tarekh) while allowing the investigation and legal process to continue, according to court sources.

Prasai was arrested from Diyalo Hotel in Birgunj on Jestha 4. The case was filed in court on Monday, with charges sought under the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063, along with allegations of offenses against the state.

During a YouTube interview, Prasai had claimed that Prime Minister Balen Shah, Rabi Lamichhane, former minister Kulman Ghising, and MP Harka Sampang were part of a “single team” running political operations. He also said he would keep Shah’s photo at home if he agreed to restore Hindu state and monarchy.

He is also accused of making obscene remarks about a song released by Nepal Police Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki. Following the court order, Prasai was released from custody.

People’s News Monitoring Service