PM Shah meets EU countries’ envoys

Kathmandu, May 26: Prime Minister Balendra Shah held talks with non-resident ambassadors and heads of missions from countries affiliated with the European Union (EU).

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Prime Minister Shah held a collective meeting with them today at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar.

The Secretariat stated that the discussion focused on Nepal’s priorities, further strengthening bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation.

Earlier, on April 7, Prime Minister Shah had also held a collective discussion with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from various countries based in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.