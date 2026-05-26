Everest Summiteers Summit 2026 to honor climbers from 26 countries

Kathmandu: The second edition of the ‘Everest Summiteers Summit–2026’ will be held in Kathmandu on June 10, bringing together climbers from around the world who have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

The event is being organized by Everest Alliance Nepal in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Organizers said preparations for the program have been completed.

According to Sudarshan Nepal, chairperson of Everest Alliance Nepal, 176 Everest summiteers from 26 countries will be honored this year with special medals and certificates.

The initiative was launched last year with the aim of recognizing Everest climbers and highlighting their achievements. Nepal said the first edition was successfully held, adding that it has already grown into an international platform rather than a domestic event.

He added that government collaboration this year has further strengthened the program’s significance.

The summit aims to bring together voices for the future of the Himalayas while recognizing the courage and contribution of Everest climbers. Organizers believe the event will also help promote Nepal’s mountain tourism globally and strengthen respect for mountaineering achievements.

President Ramchandra Paudel is scheduled to attend the event and join climbers at the “Summiteers Breakfast,” where he will interact with them directly. A morning procession and an honor ceremony for climbers will follow.

The program will be inaugurated by Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Khadga Raj (Ganesh) Pandey.

People’s News Monitoring Service