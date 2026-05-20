Gurung donates over Rs 710 million for children’s hospital

Kathmandu, May 20: Bhattabhateni Supermarket Chairman and Managing Director Min Bahadur Gurung has donated more than Rs 710 million for the Kathmandu Institute of Child Health (KIOCH) Children’s Hospital.

Gurung has contributed over Rs 710 million so far toward the construction of the hospital’s West Block building.

The inauguration and handover ceremony of the newly constructed building is scheduled for may 23 (Jestha 9).

According to the hospital, while the modern facility is in its final phase of construction, full-scale operation has not yet begun due to the lack of essential MRI and CT scan machines required for quality pediatric treatment.

The hospital said it has so far received donation commitments exceeding Rs 22.47 million for a campaign to procure MRI and CT scan equipment needed for the under-construction facility.

Under the leadership of Dr. Bhagwan Koirala, the goal is to establish seven children’s hospitals across all seven provinces of Nepal. The project aims to ensure access to domestic treatment for children suffering from complex illnesses.

Hospital officials said Gurung’s contribution has played a significant role in advancing the project.

People’s News Monitoring Service