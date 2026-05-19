RPP leaders back strong pro-monarchy leadership

Kathmandu, May 19: Rastriya Prajatantra Party leaders have stepped up activities ahead of the party’s upcoming general convention, with a gathering in Kathmandu deciding to support leadership that can strongly champion the monarchy and Hindu state agenda.

The meeting, held in the capital on Monday under the coordination of Jagat Gauchan, resolved to back a nationalist leader who can unite the party and take a firm stand on restoring the monarchy.

Gauchan said the gathering agreed to promote leadership that can keep the party united while clearly advancing the royalist agenda. Human politics, naturally, involves declaring unity while quietly preparing for leadership battles.

More than two dozen leaders, including central committee members, attended the meeting. According to Gauchan, participants held serious discussions on strategy and leadership for the party’s next convention.

Attendees stressed that the convention should prevent any split in the party and elect a “committed royalist” with a nationalist image to the top leadership.

Leaders, including Bharat Rayamajhi, Prakash Jung Karki, Prahlad Shah, Min Bahadur Shahi, Gopi Chandra Sharma, Kedar Koirala and Pooja Rana were present.

Gauchan said the group had not yet named any specific candidate but had reached consensus to bring forward a strong leader with royalist, nationalist, and pro-Hindu views during the convention. He also called for the convention to be held as soon as possible so the leadership issue can be settled.

The meeting also saw calls to bring young and outspoken royalist leaders into the party’s front ranks. Participants said the party now needs leadership that can represent both its core principles and public sentiment.

RPP leaders have demanded an immediate announcement of the convention date, but none has been set so far. Instead, the party’s central working committee meeting on May 14 decided to form a committee to prepare the schedule.

People’s News Monitoring Service