Green signal to Bidya Bhandari in UML

Kathmandu, May 18: The UML has decided to grant party membership to former President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

According to Deputy General Secretary Lekharaj Bhatta, the decision was made during a UML Secretariat meeting held on Monday at the residence of party chairman K. P. Sharma Oli in Gundu.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the government and discussed party membership renewal and expansion, as well as the division of responsibilities among party office-bearers and members.

During the meeting, which was addressed by Chairman Oli, proposals were presented regarding the order of seniority among party officials, constitutional amendment issues, and the construction of the party’s office building.

Leader Bhatta informed that a total of 11 proposals were presented at the meeting and said the next meeting will be held on May 22.

It is speculated that after Oli’s close aides opposed Oli’s leadership, the latter has agreed to handover the party leadership to Bhandari.

Oli became positive towards Bhandari after their recent meeting at Oli’s private residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur.

People’s News Monitoring Service.