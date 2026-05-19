Nepalese Economic Diplomacy: A Priority

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The Balen Shah government has taken the first steps in establishing the contours of economic diplomacy. But it must do more and at a rapid pace.

Structural Adjustments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Missions

Above all, the current MoFA must be reorganized, overhauled and reconstructed.

The external relations sections of the Ministry of Finance – above all the department of foreign aid – must be integrated into MoFA.

In fact, the name of the new ministry must, therefore, changed into Ministry of External Affairs & International Cooperation – MoEAIC.

All the departments of the new ministry must reflect the new orientation in economics and finance.

The recruitment and training of the officials in the new ministry must likewise demonstrate the new positioning.

The entry level of officials to the new ministry must be a minimum of a master’s degree in development economics or international relations.

The government could introduce a new course at Tribhuwan University combining both subjects.

After recruitment, the new entrants to the ministry should undergo a rigorous course to strengthen their diplomatic and negotiating skills.

For the old officials in the ministry, there should be ‘on the job training’, including a crash course in ‘development economics’.

This should also include all embassy personnel on a rotating basis, so that within a year all foreign ministry officials are up to the mark.

Language training must also be a priority.

With time, proficiency in English must be of a very high standard.

For assignments abroad, proficiency in the appropriate language should be a must, like in the following pairings:

China Mandarin

India Hindi

Pakistan Urdu

Bangladesh, West

Bengal Bengali

France, Belgium French

Germany, Austria

Switzerland German

Japan Japanese

South Korea Korean

Middle East Arabic

Spain, South

America Spanish

Portugal, Brazil Portuguese

The necessary language proficiency can be deepened in the appropriate country.

When stationed abroad, officials must be encouraged to augment their language skills diplomatic finesse and knowledge of world affairs in the appropriate local universities and institutions.

The whole ministry and the external diplomatic missions must be geared to strengthening bilateral and multilateral economic relations.

We must be fully equipped to attract more foreign direct investments, grants and establish a solid basis for economic cooperation.

It also means that the new ministry should have a stable presence in all relevant international organizations and participate in all important multilateral forums.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com