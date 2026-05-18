 Govt opens VC applications for 6 health institutes

Kathmandu, May 18 The government has opened applications for vacant vice chancellor posts in six health science institutes.

The Ministry of Health and Population has started the appointment process for Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, National Academy of Medical Sciences, Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, and BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

A selection and recommendation committee formed to propose names for the posts issued a notice inviting applications from eligible candidates.

The committee said the process follows the “Integrated Procedure for Selection and Recommendation of Vice Chancellors of Health Science Academies, 2083,” approved on Baisakh 31, 2083.

Interested candidates can apply within 10 days from the date of first publication of the notice through the link available on the ministry’s website.

According to the procedure, applicants must hold at least a master’s degree in a medical or health science-related field from a recognized university or institution.

They must also have at least 10 years of experience in a health science academy, university, or teaching hospital, along with experience as a professor or at least 10 years of teaching experience in senior government health service positions (11th level or above).

Candidates must demonstrate strong leadership and management experience in an academic institution and must not hold membership in any political party or party-related responsibilities.

They are also required to have published at least two research papers as first author and four as co-author in recognized journals.

People’s News Monitoring Service