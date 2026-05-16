Police raid 95 consultancies; 69 detained in fraud crackdown

Kathmandu, May 16: The Valley Crime Investigation Office raided 95 educational consultancy firms operating across the Kathmandu Valley and detained 69 people as part of a sweeping crackdown on suspected fraud and illegal activities. Another day, another reminder that “consultancy” can mean anything from career advice to organized paperwork chaos.

Police said the raids were carried out on Friday at consultancy offices in different parts of the valley.

According to Rameshwar Karki, those detained will undergo screening before further investigation proceeds.

Authorities said the operation was launched following suspicions of fraud, illegal transactions, and document-related irregularities being carried out under the guise of educational counseling services.

People’s News Monitoring Service