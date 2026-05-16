Foreign Ministry launches summer internship 2026

Kathmandu, May 16: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute of Foreign Affairs have jointly launched the Summer Internship 2026 program.

Shishir Khanal announced the program, which will focus on policy research in five key areas considered crucial for strengthening Nepal’s international and diplomatic relations.

During the internship, research and policy studies will be conducted in five priority sectors: strategic affairs, development and finance, emerging technologies, clean energy, and the Nepali diaspora.

The Summer Internship 2026 aims to connect the knowledge, experience, and energy of Nepali students, researchers, and experts, both in Nepal and abroad, directly with the country’s policy-making process. A rare bureaucratic idea that actually sounds useful.

The program is open to Nepali students, researchers, and professionals interested in international relations and diplomacy, intending to bring their expertise into the mainstream of national foreign policy development.

People’s News Monitoring Service