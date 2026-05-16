NC is on the verge of split: Purna Bahadur Khadka

Kathmandu May 16: Former Vice President of the Nepali Congress, Purna Bahadur Khadka, has said that the party is on the verge of a split.

Khadka, who had filed cases against the leadership over the special general convention at both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, said that even after the Supreme Court’s verdict, he would continue efforts for broader party unity by organizing gatherings in all provinces and collecting suggestions from party workers.

While inaugurating a gathering, Khadka said that the party’s defeat in the House of Representatives election held on March 5 was caused by the special general convention.

“For the first time in history, the Nepali Congress has suffered a humiliating defeat,” he said. “The special general convention held just before the election failed to energize the party.”

Khadka has accused the leadership of still not being serious about party unity even after the electoral loss.

According to him, the initiative for party unity should come from the leadership, but instead the leadership appears to be moving toward division.

“It seemed that the leadership was more focused on dividing teams than on unity,” he said. “This does not strengthen party unity.”

He also claimed that leaders are being cornered and that there is an attempt to capture the party in the name of the special convention. He alleged that members are being pushed out of the party under the pretext of updating active membership lists.

Khadka said that, in the name of digitalization and modernization, leaders and cadres who have contributed to the party for a long time are being insultingly sidelined.

He stated that since the party is in a difficult situation, gatherings have been organized in all provinces to seek suggestions from leaders and cadres at all levels, and that his faction will make necessary decisions based on recommendations coming from the grassroots.

Khadka also said that since he has already received all the positions and opportunities he could expect from party politics, he will now fight for the political future of the next generation.

Leaders and cadres from the Sher Bahadur Deuba faction participated in the gathering, which was organized by the Karnali Province Committee of the Nepali Congress under the title of an “ideological seminar.”

The establishment faction has unofficially boycotted the gathering. Members of the House of Representatives, Karnali Provincial Assembly members, and former central committee members aligned with the Deuba faction were present.

People’s News Monitoring Service.