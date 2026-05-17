NC leader KC for formation of high-level commission for constitution amendment

Kathmandu, May 17: Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingh KC has said that a commission led by a former Chief Justice should be formed to provide recommendations for constitutional amendments.

Speaking at an interaction program on “The Role of Nepali Congress in Contemporary Politics” organized by the Democratic Thought Society in Kathmandu on Sunday, KC said the commission should coordinate with all political stakeholders both inside and outside Parliament to offer recommendations.

He stated that the Constitution should not be guided solely by the wishes of any single political party and emphasized the need for a national debate on constitutional reform.

“A Constitution Reform Recommendation Commission should be formed under the leadership of either a former Chief Justice or a nationally recognized constitutional expert and scholar,” KC said. “The Constitution should not be guided only by the wishes and opinions of any one party; instead, a national debate should be initiated by focusing on the practical errors and weaknesses observed in its implementation.”

KC also said that he had already conveyed this suggestion to the President and General Secretary of the Nepali Congress.

People’s News Monitoring Service.