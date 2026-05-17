Kami Rita sets new record climbing Mt Sagarmatha

Kathmandu, May 17: Another new record has been set on the summit of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters) this morning.

Renowned worldwide as the “Everest Man,” veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa has successfully climbed Everest for the 32nd time, breaking his own world record once again.

Making the most of favorable weather conditions during the ongoing spring climbing season, he successfully hoisted Nepal’s national flag atop Mount Everest today.

The 56-year-old Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit of Everest at exactly 10:12 AM (Nepal time) on May 17, 2026 (Sunday).

He completed the ascent as a guide, leading an expedition team operated by 14 Peaks Expedition under climbing permit number 70 issued by the Department of Tourism.

The record-breaking climber’s extraordinary and successful ascent has now been officially confirmed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.