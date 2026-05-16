Pokhara, May 16: Tourism entrepreneurs in the Lakeside area have called on authorities to end round-the-clock business operations, arguing that late-night activities have fueled disorder and damaged the tourist environment. Because humans apparently heard “tourist district” and translated it as “open chaos until sunrise.”

A group of hotel and tourism business owners submitted a memorandum to the Kaski District Administration Office on Friday, urging the administration to require all businesses in Lakeside to shut by 2 AM.

The demand comes nearly two years after the Pokhara High Court issued an interim order allowing 24-hour operations in the area. The court had barred authorities from obstructing lawful businesses after a petition challenged the implementation of the Home Administration Reform Action Plan 2017, which proposed round-the-clock service in key tourist hubs including Lakeside, Thamel and Durbar Marg.

Following that decision, many businesses promoted Lakeside as a 24-hour destination. Provincial leaders in Gandaki Province also backed the move and directed security agencies to support extended operations.

But hotel operators now say the policy has backfired. They claim tourists often arrive late expecting full services, while nightclubs and bars have contributed to noise, drunken fights, and disturbances after midnight.

Laxman Subedi, president of the Hotel Association Pokhara, said repeated complaints to authorities had gone unaddressed, prompting the formal appeal.

He said hotels continue to serve booked guests at any hour, but unrestricted nightlife has encouraged late-night drinking, public disturbances, and alcohol-related disputes, affecting both visitors and local residents.

Another association member, Bharat Raj Parajuli, said Lakeside does not need to remain open 24 hours and that businesses should close after 2 AM.

People’s News Monitoring Service