Mayor Deepak Risal honors excellent student from Chamunda Secondary School

Lapka Sherpa, a student studying at Chamunda Secondary School in Gokarneshwar Municipality, Kathmandu, who has been enrolled in the same school since Grade 1, achieved an outstanding result by scoring a GPA of 4.0 in the 2082 academic year examination, after which Sherpa was recognized as an excellent student.

To honor her achievement, the Mayor of Gokarneshwar Municipality, Deepak Kumar Risal, felicitated her with a shawl and expressed the municipality’s commitment to providing necessary support for her bright future.

The principal of the school is Gunaram Acharya.

Gokarneshwar Municipality is known as one of the leading municipalities for excellence in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.