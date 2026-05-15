House endorses policy and programs despite protests

Kathmandu, May 15: The House of Representatives on Thursday night approved the government’s policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2026/27, pushing them through despite protests and sharp objections from opposition parties. Human politics, as usual: lots of shouting, then the paperwork passes anyway.

The document was endorsed after Swarnim Wagle answered lawmakers’ questions on behalf of the prime minister during the House’s second evening session.

Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal invited lawmakers for further clarification, but opposition members declined to take part, arguing that only the prime minister should have addressed their concerns. Some lawmakers also staged a walkout during the meeting.

The House then turned down amendment proposals submitted by 35 opposition lawmakers through a majority voice vote after none of the sponsors agreed to withdraw them.

Ramchandra Paudel had tabled the government’s policies and programmes during a joint sitting of the federal parliament on May 11. National Assembly also approved the document earlier the same day.

People’s News Monitoring Service