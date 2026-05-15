Committee formed to investigate Sudhan Gurung

Kathmandu, May 15: The government has formed an investigation committee to look into public concerns regarding former Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, who resigned after questions were raised about the sources of his shareholdings and other assets. Because in politics, unexplained wealth tends to attract attention, at least occasionally.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, a Cabinet meeting held on May 11, 2026 (Baisakh 28, 2083) decided to set up the panel led by former High Court judge Achyut Prasad Bhandari. The other members are Comptroller General Shobha Kanta Poudel and Deputy Attorney General Achyutmani Neupane.

According to Dipa Dahal, the committee has been tasked with examining the facts behind public allegations involving Gurung, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, and submitting a report with recommendations to the government within 15 days.

People’s News Monitoring Service