BABBLES: Sushila Karki’s Stature

By Babbler

Former prime minister and former chief justice Sushila Karki’s stature was reflected in her recent interview. What the hidden mission of the present Balendra Shah government is, we are yet to know. However, his recent move to stop political appointments and establish judicial independence is highly commendable. We hope the government will encourage the appointment of judges who have passed the Legal Service Commission examination and reject the appointment of legal practitioners directly to judicial posts.

Sushila Karki is the same person who once faced an impeachment motion. She later got the opportunity to become Prime Minister; however, her appointment was unconstitutional. She was also accused of violating the provisions of the Judicial Council while appointing judges. Former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha is said to have been the person who allowed INGOs to gain influence within the judiciary. Karki is considered a protégé of Shrestha, and under this arrangement, a group of Supreme Court judges were appointed on the basis of political bhagbanda (power-sharing).

The present move by Balendra Shah appears to be an attempt to clean up the judiciary and keep it free from political appointments. However, how the Constitutional Council and Judicial Council will select new judges remains to be seen.

Nepal First, But How?

The present Rastriya Swatantra Party government has focused on start-up businesses. The government has also encouraged the establishment of industries that provide employment opportunities to youth within the country. In addition, it has introduced a policy to transform ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles into EVs.

Unfortunately, concerned officials say there is a lack of regulations regarding such vehicle conversions. Why has the government not yet drafted the necessary regulations? Experts at Kathmandu University have already successfully transformed ICE vehicles into electric vehicles. We could learn from such expert teams as well. If the government is reluctant to draft regulations, why did it decide to promote the conversion of ICE vehicles into EVs in the first place?

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2025/26 (mid-July 2025 to mid-February 2026), Nepal imported 1,414,938 smartphones. These imports were valued at approximately Rs 26.86 billion. If the government had encouraged the establishment of smartphone assembly plants, we could have reduced imports of ready-made smartphones while also creating a significant number of jobs.

The first priority should be that the government does not remain conservative in creating an investment-friendly environment. To attract foreign direct investment, the government should adopt a liberal economic policy. Otherwise, we can never achieve our economic goals.

Destroying Nature

Everybody talks about climate change and global warming, but many contribute very little toward preserving nature. Every individual can do something from their side to help protect the environment.

These days, people in Tarai towns are complaining about water scarcity. This has happened largely due to the failure to recharge groundwater. If every household develops a groundwater recharge system, the problem could be significantly reduced. Local governments should also focus on constructing ponds in public areas.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

On the very day Prachanda took an oath saying he would not bow before foreigners and work against the country’s interests, Prachanda attacked the nation’s sovereignty. Now that his time is almost over, who is going to believe his crying and complaints?

Lokesh Dhakal

The Noida Maoist sold out nationalism and made his followers—and to some extent Nepali voters as well—look like complete fools!

Dipak Gyawali

Sushila Karki is now shamelessly raising issues of seniority. She should remember how she became Chief Justice by using various tricks to sideline senior Justice Prakash Wasti.

Shailendra Nepal

Those who want to continue the tradition of previous prime ministers going to India upon invitation only to meet secretaries and South Block officials handling party foreign affairs should not forget that over the last 30 years, the dignity of this country’s executive head has been repeatedly humiliated and must be restored. Prime ministers like Prachanda and Deuba, who returned from India embarrassed after not even getting time with Narendra Modi despite official invitations, should not have to face such humiliation again. Even people living in huts are human beings and have self-respect too—something people like you fail to understand.

Bhismak

There is discussion about educationist Dr. Man Prasad Wagle allegedly saying, “Pay 20 million rupees and we will make you Vice Chancellor.” Now many past incidents are also being brought to light. Perhaps such matters could not be made public at the time because of fear, pressure, or circumstances.

When I was recommended among the top three candidates for the position of NTA Chairperson, I publicly revealed that I was asked for 140 million rupees. Many people did not believe me and instead mocked me.

Deepak Raj Joshi

Even when the responsibility of kingship passed down through hereditary succession was taken away from him through conspiratorial means, he did not protest. Instead, he handed over the crown as the people’s property and happily left the palace. He never uttered petty words, nor did he vent anger. A king, it seems, is not called a king for no reason.

Sharad Raj Pathak

Whether Balen chooses Manoj or else, is none of our concern. But the “seniority” drama had turned the Supreme Court into a hub of top-level corruption. People used to sit sweetly waiting, calculating exactly when their turn to become Chief Justice would come and how much they could loot at that time. Balen has disrupted the bribery queue.

Rudra Pandey

When I was Minister of Water Resources 23 years ago, I had raised the issue of Russian investment, and it progressed. But after the republic was established, I remember the Russian ambassador saying about a decade and a half ago: “Mr. Gyawali, our energy minister sent a letter 6 months ago. So far, no Nepali response!”

Deepak Gyawali

In a country where judges themselves go on strike, people can more or less predict what judges will say and what verdicts they will give. To keep the Supreme Court at least somewhat away from direct politicisation and reduce disputes over constructed seniority, the provision of appointing Supreme Court justices directly from legal practitioners should be abolished.

Bishnu Rijal

Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani are Nepali territory. Among those who have conducted in-depth research on this matter is investigator Ratan Bhandari, who has discussed documents and maps dating back to the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli. All of these are authentic. As Bhandari points out, the Sugauli Treaty states that Nepal’s kings/rulers cannot claim territory beyond the Kali River. The meaning is straightforward: the Mahakali River itself belongs to Nepal. There is no question of it being shared or divided. Based on this, Kathmandu and Delhi should engage in dialogue and resolve the matter.

Dhruba H. Adhikary

Neither hill dweller, nor Madhesi, nor Himalayan;

Even after I die, let my identity be written simply as Nepali.

— Prof. Dr. Rajendra Bimal

Those who received political appointments still would not pass the Judicial Service Commission examinations even today. This is a serious issue.

Surya Raj Acharya

Because sedimentation dynamics were not studied during the design phase, the country has suffered enormously from the Roshi Khola road project. A small technical mistake or lack of proper judgment has caused immense damage. The same is now the case with the Mugling–Narayanghat road.

Binod Neupane