Dr. Sushil Bahadur Bajracharya appointed TU VC

Kathmandu, May 14: The vacant position of Vice-Chancellor of Tribhuvan University has been assigned to Professor Dr. Sushil Bahadur Bajracharya, Dean of the Institute of Engineering.

According to a decision made on Thursday by Prime Minister and University Chancellor Balendra Shah, Dr. Bajracharya has been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out the daily operations of the vacant Vice-Chancellor post while also continuing to serve as Dean of the Institute of Engineering.

Following his appointment, Sushil Bahadur Bajracharya officially assumed office at the Vice-Chancellor’s Office in Kirtipur, according to the university.

The university stated that former Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Deepak Aryal had resigned a day before the issuance of a special ordinance concerning the removal of officials from public bodies.

People’s News Monitoring Service.