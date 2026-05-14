PM Balen Shah reshapes his cabinet

Kathmandu, May 14: Prime Minister Balendra Shah “Balen” has reshaped the Council of Ministers by reorganizing ministries and reallocating responsibilities.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shah, formed a new Council of Ministers in accordance with Article 76, Clause (9) of the Constitution of Nepal, making appointments, reshuffling positions, and redistributing portfolios.

After the government decided to reduce the number of ministries as part of administrative reforms and cost-cutting measures, the new division of responsibilities was made public. In the restructured cabinet, Prime Minister Shah has retained the portfolios of Defense and Home Affairs, along with the newly established Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, spokesperson for the Office of the President, Ritesh Kumar Shakya, provided information regarding the formation of the new Council of Ministers.

Under the new arrangement, the ministers are looking after the following portfolios:

Swarnim Wagle: Finance

Shishir Khanal: Foreign Affairs

Biraj Bhakta Shrestha: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation

Sunil Lamshal: Infrastructure Development

Sobita Gautam: Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs

Sita Wadi: Women, Children, LGPTQ and Social Security

Pratibha Rawal: Land Management, Cooperatives, Federal Affairs and General Administration

Nisha Mehata: Health and Food Purity

Smit Pokhrel: Education and Sports

Khadgaraj Paudel Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation

Dr Bikram Timilsina: Information and Communication

Gita Chaudhari: Agriculture, Forest and Ecology

Gauri Kumari: Industry, Commerce and Supplies

Ramjee Yadav: Youth, Labour and Employment.

People’s News Monitoring Service.