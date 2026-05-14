Court orders release of RPP leader Bikram Pandey on bail

Kathmandu, May 14: The Kathmandu District Court has ordered the release on bail of 11 individuals, including Bikram Pandey, a leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and former minister, in connection with the e-bidding case.

The court ordered Bikram Pandey to post bail of NPR 400,000. Among those charged, Prakash Dhungana and Sanjay Bhatt were each ordered released on bail of NPR 1 million.

Similarly, the court ordered bail amounts of NPR 500,000 for Jeevan Kumar Das, NPR 400,000 for Amrit Bohara, NPR 500,000 for Sagar Katuwal, NPR 400,000 for Anil Shrestha, and NPR 1 million for Bhaskar Raj Aryal.

Among the accused, government employee Diwakar Deuja, a non-gazette officer, was ordered to be sent to judicial custody pending trial.

Others named as defendants in the case include Saroj Dahal, Shanta Kumar Shrestha, Krishna Bahadur Khatri, Niranjan Khanal, Indra Bahadur Bohora, Jyoti Subedi, Sujan Adhikari, Bharat Dhami, Rahul Jung Karki, and Narayan Prasad Sitikhul.

They are currently absconding. Based on an investigation report by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Government Attorney’s Office filed the case against them on Baisakh 25.

Former minister Bikram Pandey and others have been accused of being granted immunity from organized crime charges by the Government Attorney’s Office. Of the 22 people charged in the case, 10 are still at large.

People’s News Monitoring service.