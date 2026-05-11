UML objects dress code and behavior of Balen Shah

Kathmandu, May 11: Guru Baral, a lawmaker from the Unified Marxist–Leninist, has expressed objection to the Prime Minister’s attire and parliamentary conduct.

Speaking at the joint session of the Federal Parliament, MP Baral drew the Speaker’s attention to the need for the Prime Minister to adhere to the national dress code as part of promoting national identity and good governance.

Taking special time to address the meeting, Baral emphasized that the country’s executive head should wear national attire during meetings of national importance. He also raised questions over the Prime Minister’s conduct while the President was presenting the government’s policies and programs. Baral claimed that the Prime Minister walked out in the middle of the address, amounting to a boycott, which has raised doubts about the government’s ownership of its own policies and programs.

“Today, the country is demanding good governance, national dignity, and national identity. Shouldn’t the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister comply with the national dress code in a joint session of Parliament? What kind of precedent are we trying to establish? Through the Rt. Hon. Speaker, I request a ruling on this matter,” he said.

Claiming that parliamentary decorum had been violated, Baral also described it as “inappropriate” that the Prime Minister remained engaged in conversation for nearly 15 minutes while the President’s address was ongoing.

“There is a certain decorum to parliamentary proceedings. Spending time in discussions and conversations while the President is addressing Parliament is against parliamentary norms. Such activities should be removed from the official record so that a proper precedent is set for the future,” he said.

Following MP Baral’s concerns and request for attention, the Speaker informed the House that the matter had been noted. The Speaker has also directed the Parliament Secretariat to study the issue and ascertain the facts.

People’s News Monitoring Service.