Kathmandu, May 11: Pushpa Kamal Dahal, coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party, has said growing voices are calling for communist forces to unite.

He said demands for unity are now emerging not only within communist parties but also among the general public.

“Calls for unity are growing everywhere. Cadres are demanding that patriotic and communist forces come together,” Prachanda said while addressing a program organised on the occasion of the 26th Nirmal Lama Memorial Day.

“Everywhere I have travelled recently, people have raised the same demand that communist forces must unite,” he added.

Prachanda said unity among what he called “genuine communists” has become increasingly necessary.

“The need for unity among true communists has become even more important,” he said.

He also claimed that communist forces were defeated in the Falgun 21 election “according to a design”.

“Many of those games have still not come to the surface,” he said. Nepali politics remains the only place where losing elections is never just losing elections. It is always “a design”, “a conspiracy”, or “invisible forces.” Democracy here often sounds like a detective thriller with no final chapter.

People’s News Monitoring Service