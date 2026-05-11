Pakistan Embassy observes Marka-e-Haq Day in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, May 11: The Embassy of Pakistan observed Marka-e-Haq Day on May 10, with solemnity and national pride. Ambassador of Pakistan Abrar H Hashmi hoisted the national flag in a dignified ceremony attended by Embassy officials, members of the Pakistani community, their families, and friends of Pakistan. On this occasion, messages of the leadership were also read.

In his message, Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, said Marka-e-Haq showed the world that Pakistan’s deterrence is not a slogan. It rests on professional competence, tri-service coordination and the resolve of a people who shall not accept aggression lying down. We salute our men and women in uniform and we bow our heads in honor of every martyr who gave their life so that this nation could stand tall.

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message said, Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq, is a day to bow in gratitude before Allah Almighty for his countless blessings upon us. Today, we commemorate Pakistan’s valiant stand in adversity and the crushing defeat we inflicted on the enemy. The nation pays tribute to its martyrs, their families and the ghazis who stood like a steel wall to defend their homeland. The well-coordinated and synchronized response of our forces across land, sea, air and cyber domains established Pakistan as an invincible nation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his message said, the events of last year also remind us that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without addressing the core issues – foremost among them, the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of its people. Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability. We believe in dialogue, in diplomacy, and in resolving disputes through justice and mutual respect.

Ambassador Hashmi, in his remarks, paid rich tribute to the courage, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their timely action for defending Pakistan’s sovereignty through Marka-e-Haq and the resilient people of Pakistan for their unity and determination in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said that Marka-e-Haq symbolizes Pakistan’s resolve, national unity, and steadfast commitment. The size does not equal the power and resolve when it comes to defending sovereignty in the face of aggression.

People’s News Monitoring Service.