‘SEE results set for release within four days’

Kathmandu, May 10: The National Examination Board is in the final stage of preparations to publish the results of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) conducted in the 2082 academic session.

The Office of the Controller of Examinations, Sanothimi, said it has completed key preparations for the announcement and has also released details of the platforms through which students can access their results.

Board Member Secretary Jang Bahadur Aryal said the results are expected within four days, likely within the current month of Baisakh, barring any technical issues.

“If no problems arise, we are planning to publish the results within this month. In normal conditions, the results should be out within the next four days,” Aryal told reporters.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the examination office confirmed that both regular and grade improvement results will be available through SMS, IVR services, and various official websites.

The SEE examinations were held from Chaitra 19 to Chaitra 29. A total of 512,421 students had registered for the exam. Among them, 441,566 appeared for the regular category while 70,855 participated in the grade improvement category.

The board also stated that 257,613 female students, 254,801 male students, and seven others took part in the examination.

With the evaluation process now in its final phase, authorities say the system is ready for nationwide publication of results once technical verification is completed.

People’s News Monitoring Service