34 Years Ago: Constitution to be opposed by new parties

Kathmandu: The constitution provision that stipulates that only political organizations which has secured three percent of the total vote casts in the first general elections under the constitution is now a major hurdle for new political parties to be recognized by the Election Commission for partisan contest in elections.

Mr Shree Bhadra Sharma, as convener or of the then proposed political party which later began the Rastrya Janata Parishad, had pointed out in an article some months back that this constitutional provision, if not amended, would not only prevent other political parties from emerging in the country but could also gradually reduce the number of parties ultimately reverting the country to a party less system.

People’s Review, 30 March 1992