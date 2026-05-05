New Paths of Nepalese Diplomacy

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The Prime Minister Balen Shah has undertaken various initiatives in the field of Nepali diplomacy.

However, it is important to note that diplomacy is often used incorrectly as a synonym for foreign policy.

Foreign policy can be described as the substance, aims and attitudes of a state’s relations with other states and external organizations.

Diplomacy, on the other hand, is one of the instruments employed to put these into effect,

It is concerned with dialogue and negotiation and in this sense is not merely an instrument of state, it is also an institution of the state itself.

PM Balen’s personal decision not to meet every foreign minister, dignitary and visitor — every Tom, Dick and Harry – is to be welcomed.

However, his decision not to receive US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor was a serious mistake.

As special envoy he has the rank of ambassador and according to diplomatic etiquette should have had direct access to Nepal’s highest executive officer.

It was also a missed opportunity for PM Balen to know first hand about Trump’s policies.

Foreign Visits

PM Balen’s decision not to undertake any foreign visits for one year is also out of place — it’s like a square peg in a round hole.

Apparently he wants to concentrate on domestic problems and decisions, but as the chief executive he cannot ignore the international sphere.

Nepal’s geopolitical position doesn’t allow us to ignore a key instrument of diplomacy – and the PM’s foreign visits is indeed a crucial instrument of diplomacy.

The PM has to be well informed and foreign visits are a key method of achieving it.

Selection of ambassadors through open competition

This is no way of getting deserving and competent ambassadors.

The government in general and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must have a firm grip in the selection and vetting process. Only the best should get the opportunity to serve the country abroad.

The government has to be especially careful of political appointments.

First class diplomacy is all important for a country in our position. We have nothing comparable to represent our national security interests.

We must bear in mind that Frederick the Great of Prussia once remarked that ‘diplomacy without force is like music without instruments’ – all the more reason that we develop our own all-round soft power!

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com