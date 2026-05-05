Leftist parties draw a blank in Indian state polls

New Delhi, May 5: For the first time in 50 years, no Indian state will have a leftist government, after the latest election results pushed them out of their last major stronghold, Kerala.

The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has returned to power in Kerala after a decade, following the state assembly elections. In the 140-member assembly, Congress secured 63 seats on its own, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League, won 22 seats. Other coalition partners added 17 seats to the tally.

In contrast, leftist parties managed to win only 35 seats, confirming their loss of power in Kerala. The state had been governed by leftist forces for two consecutive terms from 2016 to 2026.

With Kerala slipping away, Indian media note that no state in India will now have a leftist government. According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), this marks the first such situation since the 1970s.

Historically, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) formed a government in West Bengal in 1977 and remained in power until 2011, after which the All India Trinamool Congress took over. In the latest elections there, Trinamool Congress was reduced to 81 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 206 seats. The communist party won just two seats.

Similarly, the Left Front governed Tripura from 1998 to 2018, before losing control to the BJP.

People’s News Monitoring Service