Chief Minister Baniya objects to raids on his home, offices

Kathmandu, May 5: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Indra Bahadur Baniya has objected to a raid carried out at his residence and office, saying it has harmed his personal and social reputation.

In a press statement issued on Monday, he said he has taken serious note of the Department of Money Laundering Investigation seizing documents after conducting searches at his homes and offices in Hetauda and Kathmandu.

Baniya claimed he has been working with priority on good governance, transparency, and building a corruption-free society. He also said he has continuously tried to reduce government expenditure and promote fiscal discipline in the provincial administration.

He added that plans and programmes under his leadership have been moved forward transparently, based on necessity and justification.

While saying he views scrutiny of his political and professional life positively, he expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as an unexpected raid despite his willingness to cooperate if any state body had called him in for questioning.

The Chief Minister pledged full cooperation with any investigation carried out within constitutional and legal frameworks. He also urged provincial residents and his supporters not to be misled by the incident.

People’s News Monitoring Service