89 passengers stranded in Roshi flood rescued

Kathmandu, May 5: A total of 89 passengers stranded in microbuses due to flooding in the Roshi River in Kavrepalanchok have been rescued safely.

The passengers were trapped mid-river after a sudden surge of floodwater on Monday night. A joint team from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police carried out the rescue operation.

District Police Chief SP Komal Shah said all passengers were safely evacuated and sent onward to their destinations. He added that rescuers used ropes and rafting boats to pull them out.

The operation involved a coordinated team including SP Shah, Armed Police Force Battalion 15 Chief SP Madhav Regmi, and personnel from the Nepal Army.

Heavy rainfall and flooding have damaged several sections of the BP Highway, disrupting traffic movement.

In a separate incident, 35 students stranded in a school bus at Shreekhandapur in Kavrepalanchok were also rescued following intense rainfall. Armed Police Force personnel from Battalion 15 carried out that rescue.

People’s News Monitoring Service