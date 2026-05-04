SC orders to release Sekhar Golchha on bail

Kathmandu, May 4: The Supreme Court has ordered businessman Shekhar Golchha to release on bail.

On Monday, a joint bench of Supreme Court Justices Mahesh Sharma Paudel and Shrikant Paudel issued the order for Golchha’s release on bail.

“The respondent investigating officer did not seek bail or surety from the petitioner as required by law, but instead obtained permission to keep him in custody for investigation. Therefore, the orders dated Baisakh 11, 2083, and Baisakh 21, 2083, to keep him in detention are annulled through an order of certiorari,” the Supreme Court stated.

The Supreme Court overturned the permission granted by the Kathmandu District Court to keep him in custody for investigation. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had obtained extensions from the district court to continue his detention.

Since businessman Golchha is not considered likely to abscond, the Supreme Court ordered his release on bail. He can now only be detained if he fails to furnish the required bail amount.

After businessman Golchha was arrested, his wife Seema Golchha had filed a habeas corpus petition at the Supreme Court on Baisakh 14, seeking his release on grounds of unlawful detention. However, the Supreme Court dismissed that petition.

People’s News Monitoring Service.