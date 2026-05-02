President Paudel issues three more ordinances

Kathmandu, May 2: President Ramchandra Paudel issued three ordinances today.

The Office of the President stated that the ordinances were issued in accordance with Article 114 of the Constitution, based on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

According to Ritesh Kumar Shakya, spokesperson for the Office of the President, the issued ordinances include: the “Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Health Science Academies, 2083,” the “Special Provision Ordinance on Removal from Public Office, 2083,” and the “Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Universities, 2083.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.