President endorses ordinance on money laundering

Kathmandu, May 2: President Ram Chandra Paudel has promulgated an ordinance related to money laundering.

Acting on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, President Paudel authenticated the Asset (Money Laundering) Prevention (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2083 on Friday evening. This is the third ordinance he has issued out of the eight recommended by the government.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Ritesh Kumar Shakya, the ordinance was promulgated in accordance with Article 114(1) of the Constitution of Nepal, based on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

Earlier on Thursday, President Paudel had issued two other ordinances related to cooperatives and public procurement. These include the Cooperative (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2083 and the Public Procurement (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2083. Since Baisakh 14, the government has sent eight ordinances to the President’s Office for authentication.

However, Paudel has been reviewing each ordinance before approving it. He has been endorsing those deemed routine or urgent after necessary revisions, while holding consultations with various stakeholders on ordinances considered more significant or sensitive.

Among the pending ordinances forwarded by the government are those related to the Constitutional Council, amendments to multiple existing laws, revisions to laws governing universities and health science academies, and a special provision concerning the removal of public officials.

Discussions and consultations on the remaining ordinances have been ongoing since Thursday. President Paudel appears particularly cautious regarding ordinances related to the Constitutional Council and those involving the dismissal of political appointees. Given that he had previously returned a bill related to the Constitutional Council, he is reportedly undecided on how to proceed with the current ordinance. People’s News Monitoring Service