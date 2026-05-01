US Special Envoy meets ministers Wagle, Khanal

Kathmandu, May 1: Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle held a meeting on Friday with Sergio Gor, the Special Envoy of the U.S. President for South and Central Asia. According to the Finance Minister’s private secretariat, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance at 3:30 p.m., where they discussed various dimensions of bilateral relations between Nepal and the United States.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the courtesy meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, mainly focused on economic partnership between Nepal and the United States, development assistance, and issues of mutual interest.

On the occasion, there was also a brief discussion on the support the United States has been providing for Nepal’s economic development, as well as potential areas for future investment and cooperation. Special Envoy Gor, appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is currently on a visit to Nepal. He arrived in Nepal on Thursday night.

Similarly, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions during the meeting focused on further strengthening Nepal–U.S. relations.

Likewise, the meeting emphasized the promotion of bilateral investment and trade.

People’s News Monitoring Service.