US special envoy launches cargo drone at Sagarmatha Base Camp

Kathmandu, May 1: Sergio Gor, the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, has formally launched an American cargo drone named “Ultra X Gen 2” at Sagarmatha (Everest) Base Camp.

Gor said that the public unveiling of the drone represents an excellent example of American technology.

He expressed confidence that U.S. innovation combined with Nepal’s cooperation would open new possibilities in the Himalayan region and help make rescue and transportation systems more effective in the future.

He said, “We are in beautiful Nepal. We are at Everest Base Camp, and here we have presented an excellent example of American technology. This drone has the capability to help with cleaning in the Sagarmatha region area, and it can also deliver essential supplies, oxygen cylinders, and rescue materials for climbers in emergencies.”

According to him, the drone can carry a payload of about 5 kg. It is a cargo drone manufactured by Freefly Systems, primarily used for lifting large cameras for filming purposes.

He added, “It has the capacity to carry up to 5 kg. This cargo drone, built by the American company Freefly Systems, is an excellent example of U.S. technology and cooperation with Nepal.”

Previously, in Nepal, a company called Airlift Technology had already deployed a drone capable of carrying up to 40 kg from Base Camp to Camp II.

However, despite the formal launch, flight testing has not yet been conducted due to pending approvals. It has been stated that full operation will only begin after obtaining the necessary permissions from the relevant authorities.

According to officials, the initial plan to conduct a test flight of the Freefly Systems drone from Base Camp was canceled at the last moment for various reasons. However, in the presence of Special Envoy Gor, a demonstration was held to officially showcase the drone at Everest Base Camp. “No test flight was conducted, and they cited several other reasons for this,” officials added.

High-level officials, including Chargé d’Affaires of the American Embassy, Scott Urbom, were also present at the event.

People’s News Monitoring Service.