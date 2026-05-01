NMC revokes registration of 19 doctors over foreign citizenship

Kathmandu, May 1: The Nepal Medical Council (NMC) has revoked the registration of 19 doctors after they renounced Nepali citizenship and obtained foreign passports.

In a notice issued today, the Council stated that the doctors had acquired passports from countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Germany, Australia, and India, leading to the cancellation of their registration.

Those removed from the register include Sumindra Pun, Shailesh Kumar Jaiswal, Bhupesh Khadka, Aarti Ranabhat, Ramesh Raj Pahari, Sanjok Ghale, Rishiraj Baral, Prabhu Pandey, Tripti Maharjan, and Srijana Shrestha.

The list also features Sunita Bista, Deepa Malla, Saurab GC, Jenisha Shrestha, Prabhas Regmi, Deepika Gyawali, Hemu Chaurasia, Samiksha Sharma, and Manorama Pandey, whose registrations have likewise been annulled by the Council.

People’s News Monitoring Service