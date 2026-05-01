President offers greetings marking Buddha Jayanti, May Day, and Ubhauli Festival

Kathmandu, May 1: President Ramchandra Paudel has conveyed warm wishes to Nepalis living in the country and abroad on the simultaneous occasions of Buddha Jayanti, International Workers’ Day and Ubhauli Parva.

In his message on the 2570th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, Paudel stressed that Nepal’s social fabric can be further strengthened by fostering tolerance and respect across religious, cultural and ethnic differences. He urged people to embrace the teachings of Lord Buddha, highlighting non-violence and peace as guiding principles for harmony in society.

Calling Nepal the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, the President described it as a matter of national pride, noting Buddha’s global identity as a symbol of peace and compassion.

On the occasion of Ubhauli Parva, Paudel underlined the importance of cultural festivals in reinforcing bonds within families and communities. He said such celebrations encourage mutual respect among diverse ethnic groups while also helping preserve cultural traditions.

In his message for International Workers’ Day, the President expressed optimism that the constitutional vision of a socialism-oriented economic model would gradually be realized. He also stressed the need to safeguard labour rights and ensure dignity for all workers.

Paudel further called for strengthening domestic production through entrepreneurship, describing it as essential for long-term economic growth and stability. He emphasized the importance of building a more self-reliant economy.

He added that May Day serves as a global reminder of workers’ collective struggle for rights, welfare and freedom.

People’s News Monitoring Service