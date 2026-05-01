President in a fix: Returned twice, now how to endorse ordinance?

Kathmandu, May 1: Legal experts have advised President Ram Chandra Paudel to seek further consultation on the ordinance related to the Constitutional Council, an issue he has shown particular concern about.

Five legal experts who met the President at Sheetal Niwas offered differing views but broadly suggested that more consultation and study would be appropriate before moving ahead with the ordinance.

“I am not equally concerned about all ordinances,” a source at the President’s office quoted the President as saying. “I had returned the bill related to the Constitutional Council that was passed by the Federal Parliament. A similar bill sent earlier by the Sushila Karki-led government was also returned. Now the same provision has been brought back as an ordinance. How can I approve it?”

During the meeting, some legal experts suggested that the President should write to the Prime Minister, urging reconsideration of the ordinance with a formal message. Others stressed the need for wider consultation.

A few recommended holding discussions with leaders of the six parties represented in the House of Representatives, as well as with Prime Minister Balen Shah. One legal expert noted that senior advocate Bhimarjun Acharya had advised the President to initiate immediate dialogue with the Prime Minister, who also serves as his constitutional advisor.

Other participants called for broader dialogue before any decision is made. According to sources, after listening to all views, the President concluded the meeting without expressing any opinion, simply thanking the participants.

The President initiated consultations after the government recommended several ordinances, including the one related to the Constitutional Council. Legal experts Badribahadur Karki, Mahadev Yadav, Purnaman Shakya, Bhimarjun Acharya, and Tikaram Bhattarai attended Thursday’s meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service