Cooking gas price hiked

Kathmandu, May 1: The Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the price of cooking LPG gas.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the corporation said the new rates will take effect from Friday, with the price of LPG raised by Rs150 per cylinder.

After the adjustment, a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs2,160. A 7.1 kg half-cylinder will cost Rs 1,080.

The corporation, in its ongoing balancing act, has reduced petrol and diesel prices. Petrol has been cut by Rs2 per litre, while diesel and kerosene have been reduced by Rs12 per litre.

Meanwhile, aviation fuel prices have gone up. Domestic aviation fuel has increased by Rs 7 per litre, and international aviation fuel has risen by 46 US dollars.

With the new rates, petrol will cost Rs 214.50 per litre in the first category, Rs 216 in the second, and Rs 217 in the third. Diesel and kerosene will cost Rs 222.50 per litre in the first category, Rs 224 in the second, and Rs225 in the third.

People’s News Monitoring Service