Buddha Jayanti today

Today, Baisakh Shukla Purnima—also known as the 2570th birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, the messenger of world peace—is being celebrated across Nepal and around the world with various programs. Since the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, his attainment of enlightenment, and his Mahaparinirvana (death) all occurred on the same full moon day of Baisakh, Buddhists observe this day with great respect and devotion as the sacred festival of “Trisanyog” (triple coincidence). Followers of Hinduism also regard Buddha as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and mark the day with special prayers and religious discourses.

Siddhartha Gautama, born in 563 BC in the gardens of Lumbini, renounced his royal comforts in pursuit of human welfare and world peace, eventually attaining enlightenment through deep meditation and austerity. The principles he propounded—non-violence, compassion, and the Eightfold Path—remain highly relevant in modern society.

In remembrance of his unparalleled contributions, large numbers of devotees have gathered today at places such as Swayambhu and Boudha in Kathmandu, as well as Lumbini, his birthplace. Across the country, monasteries and stupas are hosting discussions on his teachings and offering prayers for peace.

On the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, the government has declared a public holiday, and various religious and social organizations have organized events such as lamp-lighting ceremonies, peace marches, and religious sermons.

Special ceremonies are being held in Lumbini to spread Buddha’s message of peace across the world. This day inspires people to abandon anger, attachment, and hatred, and to follow the path of truth, non-violence, and humanity.

People’s News Monitoring Service.