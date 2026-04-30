Govt’s one month: Action first, coordination later?

By Our Reporter

One month is not a long time in government, but it is long enough to show intent. The administration led by Balendra Shah has used its first month to move fast, sometimes too fast, in trying to signal that it means business.

From the beginning, the government framed itself as “action-oriented.” The 100-point reform agenda, unveiled in its first Cabinet meeting, set the tone. It promised quick results across governance, anti-corruption, and service delivery. The timelines were tight, with several commitments expected within 15 to 30 days. That ambition created early momentum, but it also set a high bar that is already proving difficult to meet.

The most visible move has been the wave of high-profile arrests. Figures such as KP Sharma Oli and Ramesh Lekhak were taken into custody in connection with past investigations, alongside business leaders and political figures like Shekhar Golchha and Bikram Pandey. These actions sent a strong message that political protection may no longer guarantee immunity. For a public long frustrated with impunity, this created a sense of hope.

At the same time, arrests alone do not define reform. Their credibility will depend on due process and outcomes. If cases fail to hold in court, early gains could quickly turn into public skepticism.

Alongside enforcement, the government has moved to set up institutional mechanisms. A task force led by political advisor Asim Shah is working on constitutional amendments. A separate panel under former judge Prem Raj Karki is reviewing a past security incident. Another high-level commission, led by former justice Rajendra Kumar Bhandari, has started investigating the assets of public officials since 2006. These steps suggest an attempt to combine immediate action with structural reform.

The government has also tried to maintain outreach. The prime minister has met lawmakers, diplomats, and provincial leaders, signalling openness to dialogue. Meanwhile, administrative steps such as allocating funds to modernise the Central Investigation Bureau and shutting down betting apps show attention to governance details.

The most contentious move so far has been the clearing of squatter settlements. Areas like Thapathali, Gairigaun–Sinamangal, Shantinagar, and the Manohara corridor have already seen demolitions. The government argues that it is reclaiming public land and restoring order. That argument has merit. Public land cannot remain encroached indefinitely.

Yet, the way this drive has been carried out has exposed a gap between the government and its own political base. The Rastriya Swatantra Party appears uneasy with the pace and approach, particularly over concerns about the treatment of vulnerable communities. When a government moves faster than its party can absorb, friction becomes inevitable.

This points to a larger issue. The rush to act has created the impression of energy, but it has also raised questions about coordination. Policies need political backing, not just administrative force. Without alignment within the ruling party, even well-intended actions risk losing support.

The limits of speed are already visible. Many commitments listed in the 100-point agenda remain incomplete. Promises such as a formal apology and reform plan for marginalised communities, a new anti-corruption strategy, and service delivery reforms have not been delivered within the set timeline. This does not mean failure, but it does show that governance cannot run on deadlines alone.

The political cost of haste has also begun to surface. The resignation of the home minister has weakened the government’s image at a sensitive moment. It suggests that internal stability may not have kept pace with external action.

The government, however, is not short of political capital. A near two-thirds majority gives it room to plan, consult, and implement reforms without constant fear of collapse. That advantage should encourage patience, not urgency for its own sake.

Moving forward, the government needs to slow down just enough to bring its party and institutions along. Clear sequencing of priorities, better communication, and attention to social impact will matter as much as bold decisions. Acting fast can create headlines, but sustaining reform requires consistency.

The first month has shown intent and energy. It has also shown the risks of moving without enough coordination. If the government can balance speed with stability, it still has the space to deliver. If it continues to rush, it may find that early momentum is harder to sustain than it first appeared.