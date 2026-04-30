Former King Gyanendra in Pokhara

Former King Gyanendra is seen during a morning walk in the Lakeside area of Pokhara.

By Our Reporter

Former King Gyanendra reached Pokhara on Friday, April 24. A large number of people greeted the former King upon his arrival at Pokhara International Airport.

According to his visit management committee, the former king is travelling at a time when a new political configuration has emerged in the country following the Gen Z movement, which led to the formation of a government under Balen Shah with a near two-thirds majority.

Committee member Arjun Khanal said the visit carries political significance and is expected to send a message. He added that former King Gyanendra is likely to stay in Pokhara for at least two weeks.

During his stay, he is expected to visit religious sites and hold political meetings, according to sources. This is the first such extended visit since his Pokhara trip on January 27, 2025 (Magh 27, 2081 BS), when he stayed for two weeks and returned amid a large show of support from monarchist groups at Kathmandu airport.

This time, he is staying at the newly completed Solti Hotel in Lakeside, Pokhara, managed by the Solti Group. The hotel was developed by businessman Khem Dhakal, who previously operated the Peninsula Hotel in the same area.

Sources close to the former king say he is also expected to meet political leaders and activists during the visit, including figures within the Nepali Congress who support a Hindu state and monarchy, as well as leaders from the UML and former Maoist ranks.

“He is likely to meet leaders across party lines, especially those who still advocate for a monarchy or a Hindu state,” a member of the visit coordination team said.

No formal public programs have been scheduled, and King Gyanendra will stay at the hotel throughout the visit, his secretariat confirmed.