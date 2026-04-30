Deuba faction blames special convention group responsible for NC’s defeat

Kathmandu, April 30: Former Acting President of the Nepali Congress, Purna Bahadur Khadka, has said that the current dispute stems from the forced, one-sided holding of a special general convention on the eve of the general elections.

While making public today the decisions of the extended meeting held in Kathmandu on Baisakh 15 and 16 under his coordination, Khadka stated, “We believe that the main responsibility for the humiliating defeat suffered in the elections lies with the organization of the special general convention and the leaders who led it.”

He has also called on everyone for broader party unity. According to him, without even holding the 15th General Convention, it is wrong and done with “bad intention” to cancel the active memberships—linked to the party’s founding history, the democratic revolution, struggles, and movements—and renew them under some other name in a prejudiced manner under the pretext of updating.

Khadka has objected to the current leadership of the Nepali Congress for taking action against various party leaders by seeking clarifications and wielding disciplinary measures based on their expressions, accusing it of acting with bias.

He has also urged the concerned parties to immediately stop such authoritarian tendencies and not repeat them in the future.

The Deuba faction has concluded that it is necessary to ensure dignified participation of the entire party rank and file in the 15th General Convention and to build consensus-based shared structures for a unity convention of the party.

Khadka has also urged the implementation of a campaign for party unity at all levels—central, provincial, district, and others—in accordance with the statute of the Nepali Congress amended by the 14th General Convention.

People’s News Monitoring Service.