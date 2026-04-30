China to expand ring road under grant support

Kathmandu, April 30: The agreement on assistance under the second phase of the Ring Road expansion has been formally concluded. The agreement was signed between Minister for Physical Infrastructure, Transport and Urban Development Sunil Lamsal and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming.

According to the agreement, the second phase of the ring road expansion will be the construction of 8.2 kilometers of roads and bridges from Kalanki to Basundhara. The Chinese government will provide a grant of about 11 billion rupees for this project.

The first phase of the road expansion from Koteshwor to Kalanki, which began in 2019, has already been completed.

After the agreement, Minister Lamsal expressed his commitment to resolve any problems that arise during the implementation of the project within a day and provide necessary facilitation. He stated that the construction of the north-south road is a priority for the government and expressed his expectation for additional investment from the Chinese government in Nepal's infrastructure development.

Similarly, Chinese Ambassador Maoming said that many Chinese investors are willing to invest in Nepal if a suitable investment environment is created.

People’s News Monitoring Service.