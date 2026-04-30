By Babbler

The government has launched a campaign to clear public land occupied by fake squatters. It is currently screening occupants to identify genuine squatters and has assured them of support, while those found to be ineligible will receive none. Reports suggest that less than 10 percent of those occupying public land qualify as genuine squatters.

In the past, major political parties—the Nepali Congress, UML, and Maoist Center—have been accused of enabling the occupation of public land, often in prime locations. These parties used the squatters as their vote bank. Under the pretext of resolving the squatters’ issue, these parties formed commissions and district-level committees, frequently staffed by party affiliates. Despite spending billions of rupees, the problem remained unresolved.

Now, within just a month in office, the Balen-led government has taken steps to address the issue. This initiative is commendable.

Allegations Against UML leaders Poudel and Gyawali

Former Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has publicly claimed that UML leaders Bishnu Poudel and Pradeep Gyawali obtained land in Butwal by declaring themselves landless or squatters. According to the allegation, they later sold the land and built expensive houses in Kathmandu. If true, this would illustrate how public resources can be misused through policy manipulation.

This raises an important question: will such cases be investigated and those responsible held accountable if found guilty?

Accountability in Media

There are also allegations that some prominent media figures and institutions were allocated shares in microfinance companies linked to Dipak Bhatt. If journalists or media organizations are involved in manipulating or exploiting public financial systems, they too should be subject to investigation. Whether the government is willing to pursue such cases remains uncertain.

Returning Tribhuvan University’s Land

The two spouses of King Tribhuvan are said to have sold their personal ornaments to establish Tribhuvan University at a time when the country lacked higher education institutions. Their vision was to ensure that Nepali students could pursue higher education within Nepal rather than traveling to Indian cities.

Over time, however, various influential groups reportedly occupied land belonging to the university. Recently, the university administration has issued notices to reclaim its land from such occupations. This is a necessary and positive step.

The Laboratory School, located within the university premises, was originally established as a training ground for education students. Over time, it too came under the control of influential figures. The university now plans to bring the school back under its direct management to serve its original academic purpose. This is a welcome move.

Curbing Smuggling of Goods

The government has also tightened customs regulations, requiring duties on goods worth more than 100 rupees brought in from India. However, stricter enforcement is needed to curb large-scale smuggling, which often occurs through collusion between traders and officials.

If the government succeeds in reducing smuggling significantly, it could boost domestic industries and increase national revenue. Strong enforcement and transparency will be key to achieving these goals.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Facts show that, in the name of solving the squatter problem, left-leaning governments had been spending around 4 billion rupees annually. They would salivate at the sight of public land and could not tolerate seeing vacant land. Commissions were formed in all 75 districts, and party workers were recruited. By declaring their relatives as fake squatters, they have already distributed nearly 150,000 bighas of land.

The chairpersons and members of these commissions used to enjoy salaries, allowances, and benefits equivalent to ministers and secretaries. Whenever a government fell, the commissions would also be dissolved, and the new government would appoint new officials. If the commissions were dissolved, legal cases would be filed, and they would obtain reinstatement or stay orders from the courts. In the name of squatters, these groups trampled on the chest of Mother Nepal.

The government should investigate the irregularities and corruption committed by all 19 squatter commissions formed so far.

—Khildhoj Thapa

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The United States and Israel used weather modification technology to create severe droughts in Iran. After Iran destroyed secret UAE radar sites, record rainfall returned immediately. Has Washington weaponized the climate?

—Prominent politician George Galloway



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Democracy with a monarchy and the restoration of a Hindu state should be the main agenda of constitutional amendment. All other issues are secondary.

—Kamal Thapa

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The Trump hotel shooting was completely staged. He claims the Secret Service deliberately broke protocol, rescuing JD Vance first while leaving Trump behind. The Washington establishment is orchestrating pure theater.

—Former CIA officer Larry Johnson

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Russia continues to supply nuclear fuel to the United States—and no one objects because it is beneficial to them. The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia, yet at the same time purchases uranium from Russia for nuclear purposes.

—Russian President Vladimir Putin

China will accelerate the planning and development of a new energy system to ensure energy security. As the 15th Five-Year Plan begins in 2026, major projects—including clean energy bases and power transmission corridors—are being fast-tracked. With this rapid development, China is advancing its transition to green and low-carbon energy while effectively ensuring energy security.

—General Secretary of the CPC, Xi Jinping

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It was in 2024. At that time in Nepal, drought reduced paddy production, and economic growth even turned negative. Unlike today, importing food from India was not common. The government immediately adopted three measures:

Those holding food stocks were required to declare them to the government. Excess hoarded food was confiscated. Food grains were brought from the Tarai/Madhes and distributed to the public through the Food Department (later the Food Corporation) at subsidized prices based on family size.

—Gajendra Budhathoki

It may sound unpleasant, but the truth is that the transformed Congress (Congress 2.0 version) is now being run by the same deteriorated communists and Bhadrakali forces. Only intellectuals are afraid to write about it.

—Prakash Timalsina

Those who run churches under the guise of squatters are also contractors who mobilize rallies for the Nepali Congress, UML, and former Maoists. Their elimination across the country is necessary. Harka Sampang is not concerned about squatters but about churches.

—Arjun Gyawali

Manipur is burning, yet Indian media is more interested in reporting on Balochistan and remains silent about Manipur.

—Ashok Swain

Unauthorized encroachment of prime urban land in the name of landless people or squatters is not appropriate. No state can reduce the landless population to zero. However, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure minimum housing for the poor. The government’s current move to clear encroached land is correct, but it must simultaneously provide alternative housing solutions for the underprivileged.

—Surya Raj Acharya

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Look at this—local farmers are finally able to sell bananas! Today in Nepalgunj, there was a large crowd of buyers for locally produced bananas. A farmer was selling his own produce from a mini truck at Rs. 150 per dozen. As banana imports from India have decreased or stopped, local products are finding a market, and farmers are starting to receive fair prices for their hard work.

—Ananda Nepali

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To everyone working in IT: think about business, not just jobs. Arrange for data center hosting (rental or setup) for IT and AI companies in Himalayan districts. The natural cold climate there reduces cooling costs, which is the biggest advantage.

—Dr. Nirmal Kandel