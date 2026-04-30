34 Years Ago: Differences in NC Audible

The fissures in the ruling Nepali Congress leadership are more visible and audible then when the running feud in the party’s troika–Supremo Ganesh Man Singh, president Krishna Prasad Bhattarai and Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala–so emphatically displayed latest September when Singh dramatically announced that he would retire from politics in disgust with the “dismal “performance of the government.

“I cannot be a mute spectator to all the wrong-doings of the government which has failed to check corruption, prevent nepotism and control the skyrocketing prices of essentials,” said Singh. His step triggered shock waves within organization, threatening, to create a deep crack or split the party vertically.

People’s Review, 7 April 1992.