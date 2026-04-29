Sherpa team clears path; Everest climb resumes

Kathmandu, April 29: A group of Sherpas has cleared an obstruction along the Everest climbing route, reopening access for mountaineers.

The route had been blocked by an icefall roughly 100 feet high, halting movement toward the summit. The Sherpa team dismantled the blockage and restored the path.

The operation was led under the coordination of Lakpa Sherpa, who oversaw the clearance work. Following the effort, a safe passage has been re-established, allowing climbers to begin their journey from base camp, said Nisha Thapa, an official at the Department of Tourism.

This season, 425 climbers have received permits to attempt Mount Everest, each paying USD 15,000 for authorization. April and May are considered the prime climbing window for Everest expeditions.

People’s News Monitoring Service