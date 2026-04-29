Khadka blames special convention for Congress’s heavy defeat

Kathmandu, April 28: Purna Bahadur Khadka, former acting president of the Nepali Congress, has blamed the party’s electoral defeat on the special general convention, accusing its organizers of being chiefly responsible.

Speaking at a gathering of leaders aligned with him in Dhumbarahi on Tuesday, Khadka claimed the party could have secured at least 70 seats in the February 21 House of Representatives election had it remained united.

“If the party had gone to the polls as a cohesive force, even if the Rastriya Swatantra Party had emerged as the largest party, Congress would still have won around 70 seats,” he said. “Even with the current candidates, we could have reached 50 to 60 seats. The outcome would have been entirely different.”

Khadka argued that the decision to hold a special convention weakened the party ahead of the election and ultimately led to its poor performance.

“The special convention made the election difficult for Congress. It is the root cause of the party’s dismal showing,” he said, holding those who led the process primarily accountable.

He also accused then general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma of betraying their earlier commitments regarding the convention issue, claiming that former central member Ramesh Lekhak could attest to it.

People’s News Monitoring Service